Lil Nas X Tweets That He Wants To Tour With The Wiggles

From the Hottest 100 to being back on Lil Nas X’s radar, The Wiggles are continuing to prove their staying power.

The *iconic* Australian group are on the Montero rapper’s dream list of tour-mates (run with us here), according to a tweet Nas X posted this evening (Thursday). With his first headline tour underway in the US at the moment, Lil Nas X let fans know that The Wiggles are on his mind.

“trying really hard to get the Wiggles to co-headline tour with me,” he posted. And as you’d expect, the internet’s gone considerably nuts at the idea.

It’s not the first time Lil Nas X has tweeted about being in league with The Wiggles (remember when he envisioned them on a ‘Rodeo Remix’ back in 2020?) – and The Wiggles are down for it.