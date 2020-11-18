Lil Wayne Charged With Felony Weapons Possession, Facing Up To 10 Years In Prison If Convicted

Lil Wayne has copped a felony weapons charge that links back to December last year, that could see him face 10 years in prison if convicted.

As reported by Consequence Of Sound, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida charged Wayne with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Wayne was previously incarcerated for eight months in 2010.

The incident in question links back to a discovery of a firearm on Wayne’s private plane back in December of 2019. An anonymous tip-off had meant that the authorities searched the plane upon its arrival in Miami, where they reportedly found a gun, along with bullets, a variety of drugs including ecstasy, marijuana, heroin and suspected cocaine. They also found pain killers, prescription-strength cough syrup, and $26,000 in cash.

Wayne later admitted that the gun was his, and that he received it as a gift for Father’s Day. America, man.

“[Lil Wayne] is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane,” Wayne’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, said in a statement.

“There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.”

More on this story as it develops.