Lil Wayne Got Dumped Over His Trump Endorsement

Lil Wayne has apparently been dumped, following his endorsement of Donald Trump last week. The rapper’s now ex-girlfriend — Denise Bidot — shared a story to Instagram that said, “Sometimes love just isn’t enough…” Before deactivating her Instagram altogether.

As to be expected, fans did some Insta detective work and found that Lil Wayne had deleted all but two photos of Bidot.

Vulture reports that Bidot’s friend said, “She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”

Lil Wayne endorsed Trump last week. Tweeting a photo of the pair together, the rapper wrote, “Just had a great meeting with [Donald Trump]. Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership.

“He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”