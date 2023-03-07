LIM College Offers High School Students Summer Fashion Program in New York City

Registration is now open for courses and workshops happening July 10 to August 3

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Midtown Manhattan’s LIM College, which focuses on the business of fashion and lifestyle, is once again offering its popular Summer Fashion Academy pre-college program for high school students.

Beginning July 10 and running through August 3, Summer Fashion Academy will offer both in-person and virtual options. Courses and workshops will be taught by LIM’s industry-expert faculty and participants will get a taste of what it’s like to study and work in the fashion industry by completing real-world projects and assignments.

Included in this year’s offerings is The Business of Fashion, a 16-day course exclusively for rising high school juniors and seniors in which participants can earn three LIM College credit hours. This introduction to the broad scope of the fashion business and the career paths within it provides information about merchandising, marketing, media, visual studies, styling, event management, sustainability, and entrepreneurship, with each topic taught by an expert in that discipline.

Additionally, non-credit, four-day workshops include:

Fashion Field Trips. Students spend the week exploring New York City , going behind the scenes to experience the fashion business firsthand. This will include visits to the Garment District, 5 th Avenue retail flagships, and more.

Students spend the week exploring , going behind the scenes to experience the fashion business firsthand. This will include visits to the Garment District, 5 Avenue retail flagships, and more. Fashion Merchandising: From Concept to Look Book is for students who are interested in creating their own fashion collection. It covers trend forecasting and developing color palettes as well as planning concepts for styles. Participants will create a portfolio-ready fashion look book.

is for students who are interested in creating their own fashion collection. It covers trend forecasting and developing color palettes as well as planning concepts for styles. Participants will create a portfolio-ready fashion look book. Digital Design will teach students how to use Adobe Creative Cloud for Fashion, tapping into their imagination, creativity, and talent to develop industry-ready product sketches, patterns, and prints. Participants will create a mini digital portfolio of their work.

will teach students how to use Adobe Creative Cloud for Fashion, tapping into their imagination, creativity, and talent to develop industry-ready product sketches, patterns, and prints. Participants will create a mini digital portfolio of their work. Fashion Styling. Working with a celebrity stylist, students will learn the roles and responsibilities of stylists and will take part in planning and staging a fashion photoshoot.

Working with a celebrity stylist, students will learn the roles and responsibilities of stylists and will take part in planning and staging a fashion photoshoot. “Fashion Media +” will allow students who love TikTok and Instagram to explore the many ways brands can use media to connect with fashion consumers. Students will create a fashion magazine editorial, social media video campaign, or podcast/mini documentary.

will allow students who love TikTok and Instagram to explore the many ways brands can use media to connect with fashion consumers. Students will create a fashion magazine editorial, social media video campaign, or podcast/mini documentary. “Fashion + Lifestyle Business Startup” is for students who have ideas for a new fashion and lifestyle brand or business. Participants will work alongside a fashion entrepreneur to explore the elements needed to make their ideas a reality. Students will create a mini business and marketing plan to launch a brand.

is for students who have ideas for a new fashion and lifestyle brand or business. Participants will work alongside a fashion entrepreneur to explore the elements needed to make their ideas a reality. Students will create a mini business and marketing plan to launch a brand. “Fashion Marketing and Public Relations” is for those who are interested in how fashion brands tell a story and create buzz. Students will take on the role of a fashion publicist and will brainstorm a fashion campaign, write a press release, and conceptualize a new product launch event.

In addition to their work in class, participants will have access to weekly live virtual sessions with LIM alumni who have successful fashion careers. Current LIM College students will serve as mentors for Summer Academy participants.

“The LIM Summer Fashion Academy is ideal for high school students from anywhere in the world who want to explore careers in fashion, meet faculty, alumni and LIM students, and get a feel for LIM College before making a decision about enrolling here,” said Nancy Miller, LIM College’s Dean of Undergraduate Studies and Chair of the Fashion Merchandising and Marketing department.

Non-credit workshops range from $195 to $275 each. Tuition for the 16-day Business of Fashion course is $1,295. Past Fashion Academy students have come from more than 20 U.S. states as well as countries such as Brazil, Japan, China, and India.

For more information and registration details, contact fashionacademy@limollege.edu.

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is a female-led and owned institution focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master’s, bachelor’s and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and learning by doing through required internships. LIM College’s commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 96% for the Class of 2022. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Ross Stores, The Financial Times, Ulta Beauty, Google, Saks Fifth Avenue, and The National Football League.

Contact LIM College:

Anne Roman

aroman@anneroman.com

419.708.5171