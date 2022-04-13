LIMACORPORATE ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION AND APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CEO

UDINE, Italy, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LimaCorporate S.p.A., a leading global orthopedic manufacturer focused on digital innovation and tailored hardware, today announces that Luigi Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of LimaCorporate, will be stepping down from the role of CEO, to pursue new activities outside of the organization. Mr. Ferrari has led the organization for almost ten years and brought the company to new heights, including the opening of the only in-hospital manufacturing facility, ProMade Point of Care for Complex Joint Reconstruction (ProMade PoC), in collaboration with the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. He will remain with LimaCorporate as a Senior Advisor to the Advisory Board and to assist with the transition to new leadership. He will also retain an equity stake in the company.

Emmanuel Bonhomme, President Europe, Middle East and Africa at LimaCorporate, will act as interim CEO, while a selection process to appoint a new leader has been initiated.

Michel Orsinger, Chairperson of the LimaCorporate Advisory Board commented: “On behalf of the Advisory Board, I would like to thank Luigi for his work and dedication over these past years. Luigi has contributed substantially to our growth, overseeing our successful expansion into new international markets and the launch of many of our industry-leading product innovations, including establishing unique access to 3D printed custom implants to advance patient care and developing LimaCorporate’s Smart SPACE digital ecosystem. I’m pleased that he will remain with us as an Advisor as we transition to new leadership and enter the next phase of our growth.”

“We believe Emmanuel is the right person to lead this transition phase of the business. Emmanuel is an accomplished executive who is playing a critical role in the development of LimaCorporate by leading our largest region and delivering exceptional results. He knows our company, understands our culture, and shares our passion for delivering patient-centric care and restoring the eMotion of motion,” commented Michel Orsinger.

Luigi Ferrari remarked, “It has been an honor to lead LimaCorporate and work with a very talented and passionate team of colleagues in which, it has been an exciting and intense adventure. I was able to share our pioneering vision with highly professional surgeons every day and counted on the continuous support of each employee, Management Team, Advisory Board, and Shareholders. Now that we are entering a new phase for the business where LimaCorporate is very well-positioned for future growth, with an incredibly rich pipeline of new products under development and launch, I believe it’s the right time for me to move into a different role. I am committed to supporting Emmanuel to ensure a successful transition.”

Emmanuel Bonhomme commented, “I am honored to take on this new leadership role and grateful to Luigi for his support. I look forward to working closely with our Advisory Board, strong Management Team, and all of our employees to achieve our strategic goals. We will continue to focus on our guiding principles to transform the future of orthopaedics and drive better patient outcomes. I’m excited about the potential of our business and the positive impact we can have on patients, healthcare professionals, and our other stakeholders.”

Emmanuel Bonhomme joined the LimaCorporate Management Team in June 2018. As President of EMEA, he is responsible for LimaCorporate’s largest geographic market, including full P&L responsibility, sales and investment management, and development for the region. In this role, he has overseen important development initiatives to strengthen LimaCorporate’s market presence, leading to the region becoming the best performing area in 2021, with strong double-digit growth in revenues and profitability even throughout the pandemic. Prior to LimaCorporate, Emmanuel spent more than 25 years in executive roles at leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies, including 16 years in the orthopaedic industry.

LimaCorporate is ready to face the new opportunities coming from the market thanks to its clear strategy based on driving excellence in extremities, being inspired by knee kinematics, focusing on digital transformation and new technologies, and investing in a new production building in Italy at the company’s headquarter facility.

About LimaCorporate

LimaCorporate is a global orthopedic company, focused on digital innovation and tailored hardware, which advances patient centred care. Its pioneering technological solutions are developed to empower surgeons, and to improve patient outcomes from joint replacement surgery. Its primary focus is on providing reconstructive and custom-made orthopedic solutions to surgeons, enabling them to improve the quality of life of patients by restoring the joy of movement.

Headquartered in Italy, the company operates directly in over 20 countries around the world. LimaCorporate offers products ranging from large joint revision and primary implants, to complete extremities solutions, including fixation.

