Lime Cordiale Add New Shows To Upcoming Album Tour

Happy Lime Cordiale release day. The band’s second studio album, 14 Steps To A Better You is out today and to celebrate, they’ve added a bunch of dates to their speakeasy album listening party.

They’ve also announced in-store appearances and special album signings at Sydney’s HUM On King and Canberra’s Landspeed Records.

Catch all the new dates added below and have a geeze at our review of the new album over here.

Lime Cordiale In-Store Appearances & Signings

Tickets on sale now

Saturday, 11th July

HUM On King, Newtown

Monday, 13th July

Landspeed Records, Canberra

Lime Cordiale Speakeasy ’14 Steps To A Better You’ Listening Parties

Tickets on sale now

Monday, 6th July – SOLD OUT

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Tuesday, 7th July – SOLD OUT

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Wednesday, 8th July – SOLD OUT

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 11th July – SOLD OUT

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 12th July – SOLD OUT

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Tuesday, 14th July – SOLD OUT

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Wednesday, 15th July – SOLD OUT

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Thursday, 16th July – SOLD OUT

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 17th July — NEW SHOW

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website

Monday, 20th July — NEW SHOW

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Tuesday, 21st July — NEW SHOW

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Wednesday, 22nd July — NEW SHOW

Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Tickets: Official Website

