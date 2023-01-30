Lime Cordiale Announce ‘Fantastical Country Club Experience’ Tour

Lime Cordiale have announced an Australian tour, billed as one of the few opportunities to see Lime Cordiale play a headline show in Australia this year. Dubbed the Fantastical Country Club Experience, the eight-date run will begin with a pair of shows in Dee Why in March before stops in Wollongong and Albury that month.

In April, the band will play shows in Frankston, the Sunshine Coast and Port Macquarie before wrapping up the run on Saturday, 15th April in Rooty Hill. They’ll be joined by Aleksiah for the whole tour, with Bella Amor and New Zealand band Coterie also performing select dates. See dates and venues below – tickets will go on sale this Thursday (2nd February) at 10am AEDT.

Lime Cordiale – ‘Colin’

[embedded content]

The announcement follows a busy 2022 for the band, which saw them embark on two headline tours and make multiple festival appearances. The band also teamed up with actor and musician Idris Elba for their debut collaborative EP, Cordi Elba.

Last year also saw the band release a handful of standalone singles last year, such as ‘Facts of Life’ and ‘Country Club’. The most recent, ‘Colin’, arrived in November and both paid tribute to and featured Colin Hay of Men at Work. “It’s not about Colin but he started the creation of this song, so we asked him to finish it by singing the final chorus,” the band’s Oli Leimbach explained when sharing the song last year.

In his own statement, Oli’s bandmate and brother Louis Leimbach said Hay had been an “inspiration” to the pair since their formative years. “His solo acoustic stuff is so bloody stunning. We got introduced to him in LA and now he invites us over for croissants whenever we head back there.”

Over the weekend, the band also enjoyed success in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2022, with four songs placing in the countdown. Highest among those was ‘Facts of Life’ at number 15.

Lime Cordiale Fantastical Country Club Experience 2023 Tour

W/ Aleksiah (all dates)

Friday, 17th March – Dee Why RSL, Dee Why/Gayamaygal & Garigal Country*

Sunday, 19th March – Dee Why RSL, Dee Why/Gayamaygal & Garigal Country (AA)*

Friday, 24th March – Waves, Wollongong/Dharawal Country*

Friday, 31st March – Beer Deluxe, Albury/Wiradjuri Country*

Sunday, 2nd April – The Pier, Frankston/Bunurong Country^

Saturday, 8th April – Venue 114, Sunshine Coast/Kabi Kabi & Jinibara Country (AA)

Sunday, 9th April – Panthers, Port Macquarie/Birpai Country^

Saturday, 15th April – The Coliseum, Rooty Hill/Darug Country^

* w/ Bella Amor

^ w/ Coterie

