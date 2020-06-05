Lime Cordiale Announce Next Emerging Aussie Band For This Week’s Live Stream Showcase

Sydney faves Lime Cordiale have announced the next fresh emerging Aussie band chosen to feature in their online showcase series, dubbed Mercury Rising.

In partnership with Mercury Cider, the series aims to shine a light on a handful of talented, rising Aussie bands via livestreamed virtual gigs. The series has already featured Bread Club, a disco-funk-pop trio from Sydney, and Canberra indie poppers ARCHIE.

The next cab off the rank for this Friday’s live stream are groovy, Sydney indie pop, party-starting sweethearts Pyjama Sundayz. The pyjama-clad crew will be covering Lime Cordiale’s groove monster track ‘Money’ as well as one of their own original songs.

Watch the LC boys reveal the news to Pyjama Sundayz in this wholesome video below.

The stream will kick off tonight at 6pm over here via Mercury Cider’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, ICYMI Lime Cordiale will release 14 Steps to a Better You on Friday, 10th July, following their 2017 debut Permanent Vacation.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>