Lime Cordiale Are Hosting A New Live Series To Showcase Emerging Aussie Bands

With IRL events cancelled for the foreseeable future due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, isolation livestreams have become a lifesaver – and a vital way to continue discovering new music despite being unable to attend a gig.

With that in mind, Sydney faves Lime Cordiale have teamed up with Mercury Cider, announcing a new platform for emerging talent called Mercury Rising that will bring some of the country’s finest up and coming bands into your lounge room, virtually.

Hosted by Lime Cordiale, the initiative will see three hand-picked acts – Bread Club, ARCHIE and Pyjama Sundayz – live-stream performances over three consecutive weeks in May and June, kicking off this Friday, 22nd May.

“We are excited to be a part of Mercury Rising,” say Lime Cordiale about the project. “We’ve always been passionate about supporting emerging talent through projects like our mini-festival The Squeeze, so we jumped at the chance to be a part of this initiative.”

Each stream will feature a performance by Lime Cordiale along with one of the three up and coming local bands, who’ll perform original songs plus a Lime Cordiale cover taken from the band’s forthcoming album 14 Steps to a Better You. The stream will wrap up with a Q&A between LC and that week’s act.

“This be the first time we get to hear other artists cover songs off our new album 14 Steps to a Better You, and we can’t wait to hear how each of the bands interpret the tracks,” say Lime Cordiale.

Each set will be streamed here via Mercury Cider’s Facebook page from 6pm – check out the performance schedule below.

Lime Cordiale will release 14 Steps to a Better You on Friday, 10th July, following their 2017 debut Permanent Vacation. Last month, they shared latest single ‘On Our Own’.

Mercury Rising performance schedule

Friday, 22nd May – 6PM

Lime Cordiale X Bread Club (Covering Lime Cordiale’s ‘Addicted to the Sunshine’)

Friday, 29th May – 6PM

Lime Cordiale X ARCHIE (Covering Lime Cordiale’s ‘Inappropriate Behaviour’)

Friday, 5th June – 6PM

Lime Cordiale x Pyjama Sundayz (Covering Lime Cordiale’s ‘Money’)