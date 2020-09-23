Lime Cordiale, Phil Jamieson, Wendy Matthews And More Added To NSW’s Great Southern Nights Program

New South Wales’ Great Southern Nights live music program has just gotten even bigger with the addition of 10 more acts. The November concert series – which will see 1,000 COVID-Safe shows take place throughout NSW – has confirmed the addition of Ash Grunwald, Shannon Noll, Wendy Matthews, Lime Cordiale, Phil Jamieson & Pat Davern, Merci, Mercy and more.

Those newly-announced artists join an already stacked lineup of performances from the likes of A.B. Original, Amy Shark, The Presets, Thelma Plum, In Hearts Wake, Middle Kids, Julia Stone and Jack River, just to name a few.

Great Southern Nights events are set to take place across NSW, from Greater Sydney to regional areas, across a broad range of venues, genres and ticket prices, from November. Tickets and the full gig guide will be announced soon.

“In putting the Great Southern Nights gig guide together, we will be taking Aussie music to almost every corner of NSW,” commented ARIA CEO Dan Rosen. “It won’t be long until music-lovers can get their hands on some tickets to a Great Southern Nights gig or two, or three or more!”

The Great Southern Nights program was established by the state government to aid in the recovery of live music, entertainment, hospitality and tourism sectors in the wake of COVID-19. All participating venues in the program will be required to meet COVID-Safe requirements and follow NSW Health guidance.

See the new additions to the bill below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Great Southern Nights new artist announcements:

Ash Grunwald

Kim Churchill

Lime Cordiale

Merci, Mercy

Phil Jamieson & Pat Davern

Shane Nicholson

Shannon Noll

Sycco

Tumbleweed

Wendy Matthews