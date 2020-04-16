Lime Cordiale Unveil New Single & Announce New Album ’14 Steps To A Better You’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 17, 2020

After an absolutely mammoth 2019, Lime Cordiale have announced their much welcomed return with details of a new album – 14 Steps To A Better You.

To accompany the album announce, the band have delivered a brand new single for fans to sink their teeth into, the aptly titled ‘On Our Own’.

“The first verse is about finally finding some alone time together, away from friends and distractions,” the band said of a song in a press statement.

“Just the two of us on our own. The second verse is the breakup. The relationship has gone stale and we need some time on our own. The bridge is full of regret. Lonely, on our own and there’s no going back.”

The band apparently considered postponing the album’s release date following the coronavirus outbreak, but have decided to keep it. 14 Steps To A Better You will be out Friday, 10th July.

Watch the video for ‘On Our Own’ below.