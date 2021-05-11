Limited-time 7-Eleven x Crayon Shinchan Themed Stores now open!Shinchan.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

Use our exclusive Instagram filter to take a selfie with Shinchan

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 May 2021 – 7-Eleven’s collaboration with Crayon Shinchan goes deeper than just a collectible programme. Building on the success of its recently launched “Let’s Take a Brick” promotion – a series of Brick Stores created in partnership with BANBAO bricks and some well-known brands – 7-Eleven has transformed three of its stores into first-of-their-kind Crayon Shinchan themed stores for a limited time only!

Buy limited-edition Crayon Shinchan merchandise

Located in Quarry Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui and Tseung Kwan O, the stores have been totally taken over by cheeky Shinchan and his friends and offer exclusive décor, activities and merchandise. The colourful, fun-filled environment makes for a uniquely enjoyable shopping experience and a perfect backdrop for pictures with friends and colleagues! The themed store in Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui features an impressive display showcasing the complete set of Brick Stores from the “Let’s Take a Brick” collectible programme.

Each of the three themed stores carries a unique, limited-time range of Crayon Shinchan products. Crayon Shinchan fans will love the choice of items ranging from mini figurines to character cushions, and will want to bring the whole lot home with them!

Take a selfie with Crayon Shinchan and the gang

Each 7-Eleven x Crayon Shinchan themed store is jampacked with fun photo opportunities and feature mischievous Shinchan and his friends as well as his parents, Hiroshi and Misae Nohara, throughout the store. You can even take a picture with Shinchan and his friends with a limited-edition Instagram filter. Head down to any of the themed stores and enjoy a totally immersive experience and make some mischief with Shinchan and the gang!

Themed Store Exclusive Crayon Shinchan Products’ Details:

Pyjama Shinchan Cushions – Red/Blue/Green/Yellow ($108 each, Height 14 in) These four cushions feature a pyjama-clad Shinchan in a different pose on the front and a brightly coloured panel on the back. Choose from a yawning Shinchan (red back panel), Shinchan pulling his pants up (blue back panel), Shinchan in a nightcap (green back panel) or Shinchan cuddling Shiro (yellow back panel). These comfy cushions are silky soft and make ideal back pillows or decorative cushions. Shiro Sitting Plushes ($69 each, Height 13cm) There are two versions of Shinchan’s fluffy pup to pick from – one with his cute signature expression or a more bashful version with blushing cheeks and bearing a sweet love letter. Shinchan Buddy Mascots ($45 each, Height 15cm) These little mascots come with a handy strap so you can attach them to your handbag or backpack. Whether you choose Shinchan or Shiro, their adorable little faces will be sure to put you in a good mood anytime, anywhere! Crayon Shinchan Bouncing Ball ($149, 13cm x 13cm) Kids and adults alike will love this cute bouncing ball with a Shinchan twist! You won’t be able to resist playing with this ball that’s super soft to the touch and plays, the catchy soundtrack from one of Shinchan’s animated series when you bounce it. Shinchan Drawstring Bags ($36 each) This drawstring bag comes in two sizes – rectangular (11x19cm) and square (16x18cm). Each eyecatching bag features Shinchan and Shiro on a bright patterned background and has both red and blue drawstrings. Cute and practical, they can be used to store your precious belongings such as lipsticks, hand creams and more! Shinchan Two Way Tote Bag ($169, 33cm W x 27cm H x 12cm D) This useful blue and white tote bag is designed with a sturdy handle and helpful drawstring so you can conveniently keep its contents secure. The bag is also printed with a pattern featuring Shinchan and the gang in a variety of poses Shinchan Cartoon Shiro Plush ($89, Height 25cm) This super cuddly Shiro plush is soft and fluffy and can be used as a pillow or a cushion

7-Eleven x Crayon Shinchan Themed Store locations:

Themed Store 1: Shop 4015-6, Level 4, Gateway Arcade, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

Themed Store 2: Shop 5 & 6D, Ground Floor, Hoi Kwong Court, Nos.13-15 Hoi Kwong Street, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong

Themed Store 3: Shop No. G41-42 on G/F., East Wing, Hau Tak Shopping Centre, Hau Tak Estate, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories

#7ElevenHK #CrayonShinchan