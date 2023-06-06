Limp Bizkit Invite Yungblud Onstage for ‘Break Stuff’ at German Festival Rock Im Park

British rock lad Yungblud joined Limp Bizkit onstage at German Festival Rock Im Park at the weekend to rip through the classic track ‘Break Stuff’. It was the closing track of Limp Bizkit’s set, and Yungblud – real name Dominic Harrison – spent the duration furiously leaping around on stage with Fred Durst.

It wasn’t the first cameo Yungblud made on the weekend, having jumped up with headliners Bring Me The Horizon to perform their collab track ‘Obey’. Watch footage of the ‘Break Stuff’ moment below.

@media (min-width: 0px) and (max-width: 749px) { .pb_prebidjs_300x250_a_1686012562_647e82924d103__wrapper { min-height: 250px; } } @media (min-width: 750px) { .pb_prebidjs_300x250_a_1686012562_647e82924d103__wrapper { display: none; } } @media (min-width: 0px) and (max-width: 749px) { .news_300x250_p_slot0__wrapper { display: none; } } @media (min-width: 750px) { .news_300x250_p_slot0__wrapper { min-height: 250px; } }

Watch Yungblud Jump Onstage with Limp Bizkit

YUNGBLUD cantando “Break Stuff” com Limp Bizkit durante o show da banda no Rock Im Park.pic.twitter.com/9eO5NHvTHI — YUNGBLUD Info Brasil (@yungbludinfo) June 4, 2023

Across the last week Yungblud has been teasing the release of his new single ‘Lowlife’, which will be the first new single since the release of his third album. Harrison’s self-titled third album arrived in June last year, led by singles ‘The Funeral’ and the WILLOW collab ‘Memories’.

“The name Yungblud, as it’s gotten bigger, has been twisted relentlessly as every single person has had an opinion on who I am,” Harrison told NME around the release of the album. “This album is not a ‘woe is me’ rockstar story; it’s about me reclaiming my own name, and humanising the caricature that everybody else has made me into.”

Harrison also teamed up with emo-pop icon Avril Lavigne late last year for a new track called ‘I’m A Mess’ – the first single from Lavigne since her Love Sux album.

Further Reading

Hear Avril Lavigne & Yungblud Team Up On Feelsy New Emo Ballad, ‘I’m A Mess’

Bring Me The Horizon & YUNGBLUD Drop Searing New Single ‘Obey’

Yungblud Covers Madonna’s ‘Like A Virgin’ For Spotify Singles