Lindsay Lohan Is Once Again Teasing New Music

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 1, 2020

Just when all seemed most hopeless, Lindsay Lohan has, again, teased her return to music with some new posts on social media which means something is coming very soon.

Taking to Instagram and YouTube, Lohan posted a ~mysterious~ video showing a television in a smokey room that is flashing a montage of some of her more notable moments in the public eye from the last two decades – the tabloid controversy around her private life, the first wind of her music career and, of course, *that* dance in Mykonos.

While details around this return are scarce, Lohan has offered a link to pre-save whatever’s coming which means it must be official. She’s back, baby.

Of course, Lohan unofficially made her return to music with the sort-of-backdoor release of ALMA-produced single ‘Xanax’ on Instagram, which has since been removed.

When LiLo officially makes her new release, it will be the first bout of new music in 12 years, following the one-off release of single ‘Bossy’ in 2008. Her most recent studio album, A Little More Personal (Raw), was released in 2005.

Watch the teaser clip below.