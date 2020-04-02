Lindsay Lohan Makes Musical Comeback With ‘Back To Me’

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 3, 2020

Lindsay Lohan is back everyone! Releasing ‘Back To Me’ today, the actor/singer/model has given us a filthy club banger and it slaps. No, actually.

She announced the comeback earlier this week before sharing a teaser. Alongside the teaser, she said, “The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go. Living in the now.”

It’s echoed throughout the lyrics of the song, despite sonically fitting in on a 2am dance floor. Lindsay Lohan sings, “My life’s full of ripped up pages/I’ve been weak, contagious.”

“But I’m coming back/ I’m coming back to me.”

Last year we heard a snippet of another song ‘Xanax’. It was touted as her first single in over a decade, however, the track never seemed to make it to Spotify and was deleted from Instagram, where it first appeared.

‘Back To Me’ marks her first new music in 12 years (aside from ‘Xanax’). We last received ‘Bossy’ from Lindsay Lohan in 2008 and her last album A Little More Personal (Raw) in 2005.

Lohan also enjoyed a stint on the Australian version of The Masked Singer as a panelist. She judged alongside Dannii Minogue, Dave Hughes, and Jackie O.

Listen to ‘Back To Me’ below.