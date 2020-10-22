Lindsey Buckingham Does The Inevitable, Makes His Own Cranberry Juice ‘Dreams’ Video

Lindsey Buckingham has become the latest (ex) member of Fleetwood Mac to join in on the wildly viral ‘Dreams’ cranberry juice trend kicked off by Nathan Apodaca.

The original video Apodaca filmed, which you’ve absolutely seen at least 10 times by now, featured him on a skateboard listening to Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ and drinking cranberry juice otherwise known as experiencing true enlightenment.

Buckingham’s rendition of the trend, which he posted on Twitter via TikTok, sees him ride a fucking horse as he drinks Ocean Spray cranberry juice. A real gallop ahead of the rest.

His video follows Mick Fleetwood’s, who very much stayed true to the original essence Apodaca captured, and Stevie Nicks’, who gave her own flair by singing along live to her own song. Amazing.

The trend has seen Fleetwood Mac, ‘Dreams’ and the album it comes from – Rumours – achieve newfound success. Rumours is currently at #7 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and ‘Dreams’ is #12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch Buckingham’s majestic rendition of the video below.