LINE CRM Provider Crescendo Lab Holds 1st Product Launch Event in Thailand

BANGKOK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Crescendo Lab hosted its first regional product launch in Thailand, introducing new features to solve market pain points for businesses that focus on LINE Marketing. Various industry leaders and partners including Treasure Data, Insider, and Sensors Data were invited to share their view on the market during the event. As the highlight of the product launch, 3 new features of the company’s product MAAC and CAAC were introduced, forecasting to bring change in how LINE official accounts are utilized in marketing throughout major brands in Thailand.



Crescendo Lab holds first product launch in Thailand, titled “Connection to Communication: LINE x Data Driven Marketing”.

Introducing New Functions for Data Driven Marketing

Themed “Connection to Communication: LINE x Data Driven Marketing”, the event emphasizes the importance of “data integration”, highlighting it as the key for brand owners who want to connect with their customers and cultivate brand loyalty through LINE.

Visual Charts: Decision-making made more intuitive

The first function announced was a dedicated analysis chart for LINE accounts. The charts visually present a number of indicators, including the source of LINE account users, growth trends, and when users most often open and click on messages, allowing brands to send messages at the most favorable time.

In addition, the new “User-brand Engagement Indicator” not only shows the performance of the brand itself, but also whether the interaction level of their official accounts is at an advantage or disadvantage compared to other industry players.



New feature “Visual Chart: Customer Interaction” released.

POS system Integration: Making LINE coupon Redemption and Track of Spending Possible

Crescendo Lab’s LINE solution “MAAC” allows marketers to send coupons directly to their consumers via LINE. With the new POS system integration feature, an extended consumer experience is introduced. When consumers show their coupons on their LINE account during checkout, store staff can directly scan the barcode for redemption while also completing the member registration process automatically. This not only enhances consumer experience, but also allows brands to collect user data to improve products and services.

Chat Assignment: Making Sales and Customer Service Consistent

Crescendo Lab’s customer service platform CAAC introduces the “team collaboration feature” that allows operators to assign LINE conversations to specific specialists or stores to provide personalized product advice with greater efficiency.

When combined with a physical store, the operator can ask customers to scan a designated QR code to instantly assign a dedicated person, who can then start a one-on-one customer service consultation in the LINE chat room.

About Crescendo Lab

Founded in 2017, Crescendo Lab aims to allow brands to use data to optimize their marketing performances through tools for LINE official accounts, including MAAC, a comprehensive marketing platform, and CAAC, a customer service platform. The company has helped more than 500 companies maximize their operational effectiveness through data tracking and marketing automation technology. With offices in Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan, Crescendo Lab aims to enable multinational enterprises to execute more accurate, convenient and diversified real-time communication.

