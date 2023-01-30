Lineup Announced for Boogie 2023: Private Function, Surprise Chef, Phil Jamieson and More

Boutique festival Boogie will return for its 16th runaround this year, with Private Function, Phil Jamieson, Surprise Chef, and Andy Golledge locked in to deliver sets.

Acts like Batts, Queenie, The Slingers, Watty Thompson And His Ensemble, Foggy Notion, Full Flower Moon Band, and Quivers will also be in attendance – scope out the full lineup below.

Private Function: ‘Seize And Destroy’

Aside from the main stage, there’ll be a number of acts in Boogie’s Clubhouse – including Deadnecks, who’ll be playing four hours of Grateful Dead tunes on Saturday night, and harmonica band Headspin. Boogie Festival is held over three days across the Easter long weekend, which this year means the dates of April 7th to the 9th.

Private Function will release their new album, as yet untitled, at some point in 2023. They dropped two singles last year: the thrashy ‘Seize and Destroy’ and ‘I’m This Far Away (From Being the Worst Person You’ve Ever Met)’. Phil Jamieson, meanwhile, released his debut full-length Somebody Else in 2022: you can watch him break down the full album on Music Feeds over here.

Boogie Festival 2023 Line-up

Tickets are on sale now via Boogie’s website.

Friday, 7th April to Saturday, 9th April – Our Friend’s Farm, Tallarook

Andy Golledge

Archer & Martha Spencer

Batts

Collingwood Casanovas

The Counterfeits’ Wild West Show featuring Freya Josephine Hollick

Danika Smith

Eils & The Drip

Foggy Notion

Full Flower Moon Band

Girl & Girl

Guitar Wolf

A Celebration Of The Band’s The Last Waltz

Phil Jamieson

The Pink Stones

Private Function

The Prize

Queenie

Quivers

The Slingers

Surprise Chef

Watty Thompson And His Ensemble

Willie J & The Bad Books

1800 Jazzagne

Deadnecks

Headspin

James Ellis & The Jealous Guys

James Tom

Reb

Sugar D

Adriana

Andee Frost

Colette

David Smiley

Sophie McAlister

Wax’O Paradiso

