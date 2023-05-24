Lineup Announced for Fremantle Winter Music Festival 2023 – An RTRFM Fundraiser

Each year, Perth community radio station RTRFM throws a huge fundraising event in the form of the Fremantle Winter Music Festival. This year will be no different, with the festival posed to take over venues in North Fremantle on Saturday, 24th June.

Acts like Madoc Plane, Ash Digs, Dolce Blue, Jocelyn’s Baby, Sixth Avenue, and Spici Water have been locked in to play sets. You can check out the full lineup below.

Madoc Plane: ‘Soul of the Core’

The festival will run in four venues across the day – the Port Beach Brewery, the Swan Lounge, Swan Basement, and Mojos. Numerous acts will feature at each venue, and the festival will run from 7pm until late into the evening.

Tickets will get you access to all the shows, and are slightly cheaper if you’re already an RTRFM subscriber. If you can get along to the festival, you can still donate and show support to the station over here.

Fremantle Winter Music Festival 2023 Lineup

Ash Digs

Claudie Joy and the Joy Boys

Dan Howls

Dolce Blue

Hey So Hungry

Finn Alexander and the Forever Party

Jocelyn’s Baby

King Isis

Lonesome Dove

Madoc Plane

Outdoor Living

Paint

Rhythm Trippin’ DJs (Vishnu, i33a, Robwun, Bella Guard, King Kang)

Ruby Pettit

Satisfaction Guaranteed

Savannah Solomon

Selfless Orchestra

Sixth Avenue

Sprinter

Stacey Ann

Stack of Bibles

Teen Angst

The Leap Year

The Witchy Djypsies

Tone Youth Collective

Veruca Moon

Date & Venues

Saturday, 24th June – Various Venues, North Fremantle WA

Tickets are on sale now via Oztix.

