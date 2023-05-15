Lineups Announced for Listen Out & Listen In 2023: Skrillex, Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice & More

The touring dance music festival Listen Out returns to Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney in September 2023; the sibling event, Listen In, will take place in Adelaide and Auckland. The lineups for both festivals have now been revealed, featuring a bevy of international stars including Skrillex, Ice Spice, JPEGMAFIA, Lil Uzi Vert and more.

There’ll be local representation from the likes of Young Franco, Mallrat, Ayebatonye and Kobie Dee. First release tickets go on sale on Thursday, 18th May. Find more details below.

Ice Spice – ‘Munch (Feelin’ U)’

[embedded content]

Listen In is a smaller event than Listen Out, and thus features a reduced lineup. The good news is that many of the international recruits will also be present at Listen In, including Skrillex Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Arrdee, Friction, Marc Rebillet and Piri.

All of the aforementioned acts will appear at Listen Out, alongside Four Tet, Venbee, JBEE, Spinall, Jyoty, Metro Boomin, Kenny Beats and more. Former triple j presenter Ebony Boadu will play the role of host throughout the Listen Out tour.

Listen Out 2023

Arrdee

Coi Leray

Four Tet

Friction

Ice Spice

JBEE

JPEGMAFIA

Jyoty

Kenny Beats

Lil Uzi Vert

Mallrat

Marc Rebillet

Metro Boomin

Piri

Skrillex

Spinall

Venbee

Wongo B2B Little Fritter

Young Franco

Yunè Pinku

1tbsp

Ayebatonye

Donatachi

Handsome

Kobie Dee

VV Pete

Willo

Dates & Venues

Saturday, 23rd September – Brisbane Showgrounds, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD

Sunday, 24th September – HBF ARENA, Joondalup, Mooro Country/Perth WA

Friday, 29th September – Caribbean Gardens, Wurundjeri Land/Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 30th September – Centennial Park, Gadigal Country/Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale Thursday, 18th May via Moshtix

Listen In 2023

Arrdee

Friction

Ice Spice

Lil Uzi Vert

Marc Rebillet

Piri

Skrillex

+ triple j Unearthed artist to be announced

Dates & Venues

Friday, 22nd September – Ellis Park, Adelaide SA

Tickets on sale Thursday, 18th May via Moshtix

