Link Presents ‘Clean Living’ E-stamping Reward

Whilst supporting the latest round of Consumption Voucher Scheme, Link is creating a safe environment for shoppers and extending healthcare awareness to households

Customers who use e-payment to spend at 14 of Link’s shopping malls and fresh markets may redeem for Panasonic Anti-bacterial Smart Appliances

HONG KONG, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Link launches the ‘Clean Living’ e-stamping reward campaign to create safe shopping environments and to extend healthcare awareness from shopping malls to households through giving away Panasonic anti-bacterial smart appliances.



To show support for the government’s latest round of consumption vouchers, Link launches the ‘Clean Living’ e-stamping reward in 14 of its shopping malls and fresh markets. Customers who spend a designated amount through electronic payment at the malls can earn e-stamps which can be redeemed for Panasonic anti-bacterial smart appliances. This will add even more value to their vouchers while helping to boost the city’s economic recovery.

Since the early stages of the pandemic, Link has been enhancing the hygiene within all of its premises with a view to providing a safer shopping environment. Through this campaign, Link seeks to extend healthcare awareness from the shopping malls to households, while paying full attention to the daily needs of the general public.

Redeem for Home Appliance to Make the Most of Consumption Vouchers

The ‘Clean Living’ e-stamping reward program will begin on 26th April. Shoppers who have downloaded the Park & Dine mobile app and registered as a Link member can receive one e-stamp for every $50 spending using electronic payment at 14 designated malls or fresh markets*. A maximum of 20 e-stamps can be collected for each receipt. Shoppers can redeem 170 e-stamps for a Panasonic Handy Steamer, while 450 e-stamps can be redeemed for a Panasonic nanoe® Air Purifier. A total of 1,500 fabulous gifts are available on a first come, first served basis.

*Selected malls and fresh markets include:

‘Clean Living’ E-stamping Reward Details

E-stamp redemption period: 26th April (Tuesday) to 31th May 2022 (Tuesday) Gift redemption period: 9th May (Monday) to 30th June 2022 (Thursday) Redemption hours: 11am to 8pm Redemption venue: Customer Service Counters at the following 14 shopping malls of Link: Cheung Fat Plaza, Choi Yuen Plaza, Fu Tung Plaza, Kai Tin Shopping Centre, Lok Fu Place, Leung King Plaza, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, T Town, Tai Wo Plaza, Temple Mall, TKO Gateway, TKO Spot, Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre, Wo Che Plaza Redemption method: During the promotion period, shoppers who have downloaded the Park & Dine mobile app and registered as a Link member, by presenting the original machine-printed receipt^ of a single purchase of every $50 via electronic payment* within three days from its issuance at selected malls or markets, can redeem e-stamp (spending per receipt of $50 or above is redeemable for one e-stamp, $100 or above is redeemable for two e-stamps, $150 or above is redeemable for three e-stamps, etc.), with a maximum of 20 e-stamps cap imposed on each original receipt. Selected gifts are available for redemption within the redemption period with designated number of e-stamps#. (1,500 gifts in total are available on a first come, first served basis) * Electronic payment methods include credit card, EPS, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Tap & Go, AlipayHK, WeChat Pay, Octopus or other mobile payment applications ^ Receipts issued from the following supermarkets are not accepted: PARKnSHOP Supermarket, PARKnSHOP SUPERSTORE, International by PARKnSHOP, fusion by PARKnSHOP, Wellcome Supermarket, Wellcome Superstore, Market Place by Jasons # A Panasonic Handy Steamer can be redeemed with 170 e-stamps; and a Panasonic nanoe® Air Purifier can be redeemed with 450 e-stamps.

About Link

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock. From its home in Hong Kong, Link owns and manages a diversified portfolio including retail facilities, car parks, offices and logistics assets spanning China’s Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shenzhen), Beijing and Shanghai, the UK’s London and Australia’s Sydney. Link seeks to extend its portfolio growth trajectory and grasp expansion opportunities in different markets in pursuit of our medium-term target Vision 2025. For details, please visit https://www.linkreit.com/.