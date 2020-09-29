Link x Isatisse “Love Living in Tin Shui Wai” Community Art Campaign

Link’s malls collaborate with local illustrated character the Eye Bag Girl – Abel for the first-time to offer limited-edition goodies for redemption

Creative “Treasure Hunt Map” showcases Tin Shui Wai’s hidden gems for day trippers, including natural habitats and relics

Link’s five malls in Tin Shui Wai present a fun-loving community with 13 selfie spots

HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Local illustrated character the Eye Bag Girl – Abelis celebrating her first excursion to Tin Shui Wai at Link’s five malls in the district with two limited-edition goodies for redemption and 13 photogenic scenes in the “Love Living in Tin Shui Wai” campaign from now until 20 December.



Link’s five malls in Tin Shui Wai are organising “Love Living in Tin Shui Wai”, the first collaborative campaign with local character the Eye Bag Girl – Abel, to explore exhilarating ways to enjoy the community.

The Eye Bag Girl – Abel‘s First Mall Campaign Rewards Customers with Exclusive Lifestyle Goodies

Isatisse is a fashion and illustration brand created by local illustrator Isabel Tong, whose spontaneous style is displayed in bold strokes and colours. Branded under Isatisse, the Eye Bag Girl – Abel, who, as her name suggests, has puffy eyes from working industriously at her job. In the story, Isatisse blends in humorous takes on the hectic everyday life in Hong Kong. Asher first collaboration with a shopping mall, the illustrator presents two limited-edition goodies featuring the Eye Bag Girl – Abel: a heart-shaped double-layered glass and a night lamp. During the campaign, customers who spend a designated amount at T Town can redeem their receipts for these limited-edition the Eye Bag Girl – Abel items as well as other privileges to break free from the daily grind.

“Treasure Hunt Map” Unveils Hidden Gems in Tin Shui Wai

Replete with natural wonders and cultural heritage, Tin Shui Wai offers a great weekend getaway for day trippers to enjoy a different facet of Hong Kong. Following the route in the “Treasure Hunt Map”, which is available at Link’s five malls in Tin Shui Wai, shoppers can snap their way through a journey of discovery. The day trip starts with breakfast at Tin Shing Shopping Centre, followed by a selfie session at the historic Tsui Sing Lau Pagoda. Take a stroll in Tin Shui Wai Park before heading to Lam Hang Hill for the epic sunset. The day trip concludes with delicious treats at T Town filled with gastronomic delights to delight shopper’s taste buds.

Shoppers can continue the journey at any time from the comfort of home by revisiting Tin Shui Wai in the form of a board game using the map. Discount coupons from selected merchants at the fivemalls on the map will help them appreciate this underrated district even more.

Five Link Malls in Tin Shui Wai Present Community Attractions in 13 Fun, Photogenic Scenes

Tapping the unique charms of the district, Isatisse has curated 13 vibrant and playful scenes for the “Love Living in Tin Shui Wai” campaign. These scenes featurethe Eye Bag Girl – Abel in the five Link malls in Tin Shui Wai (T Town, Tin Chak Shopping Centre, Tin Yiu Plaza, Tin Shing Shopping Centre and Tin Shui Shopping Centre), with Abel making surprising appearances sporting different looks as a resident of Tin Shui Wai. Themed “Love Eating”, “Love Shopping”, “Love Sport“, “Love Cooking” and “Love Playing”, the five scenes offer a glimpse of the malls’ attractions in different aspects, from lifestyle to dining and entertainment. Combining the excitement of shopping with the fun of playing hide and seek, the campaign invites visitors to locate and take selfies with Abel sporting her various looks in locations throughout the malls for the chance to win a prize.

Link’s five malls in Tin Shui Wai

Shopping Mall Address T Town 30 & 33 Tin Wah Road, Tin Shui Wai, Yuen Long, New Territories Tin Chak Shopping Centre 77 Tin Shui Road, Tin Shui Wai, Yuen Long, New Territories Tin Yiu Plaza 2 Tin Wu Road, Tin Shui Wai, Yuen Long, New Territories Tin Shing Shopping Centre 3 Tin Ching Street, Tin Shui Wai, Yuen Long, New Territories Tin Shui Shopping Centre 9 Tin Shui Road, Tin Shui Wai, Yuen Long, New Territories

Redemption of Limited-Edition Goodies and Cash Coupons

21 September – 15 November $50 cash coupons from merchants Customers with a designated amount of spending accumulated at T Town usinga designated electronic payment method* in a 14-day period during the campaign period can redeem their receipt(s) for a $50 cash coupon or a limited-editiongoodie upon presenting no more than6 original machine-printed receipts of the relevant transactions. $800 or above Limited-Edition Goodies^ $1,000 or above $50 cash coupons from merchants + Limited-Edition Goodies^ $1,300 or above 16 November – 20 December Limited-Edition Goodies^ $1,000 or above Time 11:00am – 8:00pm Venue Customer Services Counter, G/F, T Town South

^Limited-Edition Goodies Redemption Dates

21 September – 20 October The Eye Bag Girl – Abel Double-layeredGlass 21 October – 20 November Bruno Ceramic-coated Pot (10cm in diameter) 21 November – 20 December The Eye Bag Girl – Abel Night Lamp

*Designated electronic payment methods include credit cards, EPS, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Tap & Go, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Octopus Card or other mobile payment apps.

