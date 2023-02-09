Linkin Park To Release Never-Before-Heard ‘Meteora’ Era Track Tomorrow

Linkin Park are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their celebrated sophomore album Meteora this year and it looks like there’s plenty of big things coming to get hyped about.

For starters, they’ve promised us a never-before-heard song from the Meteora recording sessions dubbed ‘Lost’, which will hit the internet at some point tomorrow.

Linkin Park – ‘Numb’

[embedded content]

Naturally, the song will features vocals from late frontman, Chester Bennington, since it was recorded back in 2003 along with the rest of the Meteora tracklist.

“’Lost,’ a new, never-before-heard song from the Meteora archives. Out Friday, February 10th,” the band posted on socials.

The nu-metal icons have also been hammering us with teasers hinting that a 20th anniversary edition of the full album could be in the pipeline as well. More on that to come.

Linkin Park have been on hiatus since Chester’s death in 2017, with rapper Mike Shinoda confirming last year that there were no plans for new music, albums or live shows from the band.

“The only Linkin Park news I have for you is that, yeah, we talk like every few weeks,” he told fans during a Twistch livestream. “I talk to the guys, or some of the guys, and there’s no tours, there’s no music, there’s no albums in the pipeline.”

Shinoda added: “Just keep in your minds that that is not happening. I’m just going to say that much for now.”

Linkin Park’s Meteora debuted at #2 on the ARIA Albums Chart and #1 on the ARIA Heavy Rock & Metal Albums Chart back in ’03. It’s since sold roughly 16 million copies around the world, and is one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century

The LP also spawned the band’s second biggest hit ‘Numb’ (stream above), which is right behind their classic ‘In The End’, which recently became the first nu-metal song to pass 1 billion streams on Spotify

We’ll update you with the song stream as soon as it drops.

