Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Updates Fans On The Band’s Future

Linkin Park have been inactive since the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington in July, 2017. The Californian band released its seventh studio album, One More Light, two months before Bennington’s death. Aside from remixes, demos and outtakes, no further music has surfaced.

Mike Shinoda, Linkin Park’s founder, co-vocalist, producer and primary songwriter, has released a handful of solo records in recent years. Shinoda has also become a prominent Twitch streamer. In a recent stream, Shinoda responded to a question about Linkin Park’s immediate future.

“The only Linkin Park news I have for you is that, yeah, we talk like every few weeks,” he said. “I talk to the guys, or some of the guys, and there’s no tours, there’s no music, there’s no albums in the pipeline.”

Shinoda added, “Just keep in your minds that that is not happening. I’m just going to say that much for now.”

It’s a contrast to comments Shinoda made on Twitter in January 2018. “I have every intention on continuing with LP,” he wrote. “And the guys feel the same. We have a lot of rebuilding to do, and questions to answer, so it’ll take time.”

Bennington died of suicide by hanging at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California. He was 41 years old.

