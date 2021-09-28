Link’s Malls Invite Outdoor Enthusiasts to Experience ‘Tuen Mun Adventure’

First ‘Tuen Mun Adventure’ hiking check-in challenge with Leung King Plaza , Butterfly Plaza , Fu Tai Shopping Centre and Sam Shing Commercial Centre

First yama-style select shop launched in collaboration with four trending mountaineering labels and mall tenants, featuring hiking gear from Taiwan and limited-edition goodies

Explore nature by following leaf artist Inkgo Lam to create nature-inspired artworks with leaves collected along the trail

Celebrating the hiking season of autumn, Link is launching the first-ever 'Tuen Mun Adventure' from Leung King Plaza, Butterfly Plaza, Fu Tai Shopping Centre and Sam Shing Commercial Centre to four 'world-class' coastal and alpine attractions in Tuen Mun.



Link’s four Tuen Mun malls celebrate the hiking season with the first-ever ‘Tuen Mun Adventure’, calling for stylish outdoorists, featuring three hiking check-in missions and a fantastic series of autumn happenings

Enjoy the Great Outdoors in Three Sea-to-Mountain Missions

From 27 September to 30 November, get active with three hiking missions spanning four selected coastal and alpine routes. Mission I: warm up with augmented reality games to collect hiking tips in the malls as well as complimentary Banana Boat sunscreen. Mission II: join the hiking check-in challenge to win fabulous prizes. Mission III: explore nature from a different perspective with leaf artist Inkgo Lam by creating one-of-a-kind leaf art inspired by Tuen Mun’s natural landscapes.

Alpine Route 1: Walk into Hong Kong’s Grand Canyon & the Picture-perfect Mirror of the Sky Por Lo Shan and Ha Pak Nai are both Insta-worthy hiking spots. Positioned as an eco-mall, Leung King Plaza has added new green features on the garden and rooftop to its nature-infused environment, making it an ideal meet-up spot for hikers. A 1.5-hour walk from the mall will take you to Hong Kong’s Grand Canyon – Por Lo Shan. Head down the trail for about 45 minutes to Ha Pak Nai. You may catch Hong Kong’s ‘Mirror of the Sky’ if you’re lucky enough! Alpine Route 2: Overlook Thousand Islands Lake Tai Lam Chung Reservoir is dotted with hills popping out of the water like islets, giving it the nickname ‘Thousand Islands Lake’. From Fu Tai Shopping Centre, walk for about 30 minutes along Tuen Mun Trail to the picture-perfect ‘Rainbow Rail’. Continue down for three hours to Thousand Islands Lake. The viewing deck there offers fantastic views. Coastal Route 1: Head to Hong Kong’s Miami and Enjoy the Incredible Sea View Touted as Hong Kong’s Miami, Ho Wo Street is a new hangout spot in Tuen Mun. Head out from Butterfly Plaza and walk past Butterfly Beach by the sea. Walk along the stretch of the seaside dyke to reach Ho Wo Street, a popular sunset spot accessible also by bicycle or car. The 30,000-square-foot Butterfly Market is Hong Kong’s largest single-storey market, housing more than 150 vendors of quality produce and ingredients – perfect as a supply depot for hikers. Coastal Route 2: Explore Five Beaches along the Coastline The east coast of Castle Peak Bay is a popular weekend destination for families. Head out from Sam Shing Commercial Centre and drink in the sprawling coastline along Castle Peak Bay, Kadoorie Beach, Cafeteria Old Beach and Cafeteria New Beach. It takes about 30 minutes to reach Golden Beach, where you can indulge in the laid-back, exotic vibe. Dine in at one of the famous seafood restaurants at Sam Shing Commercial Centre to round off your outing on a delicious note.

Stylish Hiking Gear up for Grabs at Concept Store

During the campaign, Link tenants and four trending yama-style labels are joining hands for the first time to launch a select shop for stylish outdoorists. In addition to curated items from tenants, limited-edition hiking gear from trending Taiwanese yama-style label Filter017 will be available for redemption.

To turn up the volume on the yama frenzy, Taiwanese eatery The Eighties from Leung King Plaza will be rolling out four exclusive beverages, a quick fix to fuel you up before hitting the trail! Meanwhile, Wing Kee Seafood from Butterfly Plaza will transform into a marine treasure trove replete with playful décor and limited-edition seafood combos.

To get mall-goers styled up for the hiking season, Leung King Plaza and Butterfly Plaza have also tapped trending Taiwanese yama-style label Filter017 to present a multi-functional canvas bag and quick dry towel, which can be obtained by redeeming stamps earned from e-spending during the campaign.

What’s more, Leung King Plaza will transform into a campsite featuring a yama boutique with four outdoor brands, namely Filter017, art- and design-driven niche brand Sugarcoat, Japanese camping speciality brand Wild Camping, and Meshi with Grass, which specialises in outdoor cooking tools. Take your pick from more than 100 items and bring out your inner adventurer this autumn.

Three Hiking Missions during ‘Tuen Mun Adventure’ Sunscreen Up for Grabs in Augmented Reality Games

From 27 September to 30 November, mall-goers can collect one Banana Boat sunscreen by scanning augmented reality hiking tips scattered across Leung King Plaza and Butterfly Plaza (1,200 pieces in total, available on a first-come, first-served basis while stock lasts) Hiking Check-in Challenge with Prizes Register as a Link member and join the three hiking challenges to win fabulous prizes. Just check in at the designated attractions and upload the photos to social media with the hashtag #TuenMunAdventure (1,800 pieces in total, available on a first-come, first-served basis while stock lasts) Challenge I – Por Lo Shan Challenge II – Ho Wo Street Challenge III – Rainbow Rail & Thousand Islands Lake DIY leaf art with fallen leaves along the trail Using fallen leaves collected along the trail, hikers can DIY one-of-a-kind leaf art inspired by Tuen Mun’s natural landscapes under the guidance of leaf artist Inkgo Lam via video

Limited-edition Hiking Gear Redemption

E-stamps collection period: 4 October – 14 November 2021

Redemption period: 4 October – 21 November 2021

Redemption hours: 11am – 8pm

Redemption venue: Concierge counters at Leung King Plaza and Butterfly Plaza

About the redemption: During the campaign, customers receive one e-stamp for every same-day electronic spending of $50 at Leung King Plaza and Butterfly Plaza. A designated number of e-stamps can be redeemed for one corresponding item.

Filter017 Multifunctional Canvas Bag Customers receive one e-stamp for every same-day spending of $50 at Leung King Plaza and Butterfly Plaza. A total of 25 e-stamps are redeemable for one ‘Multifunctional Canvas Bag’ (400 pieces in total, available on a first-come, first-served basis while stock lasts). Quick Dry Towel Customers receive one e-stamp for every same-day spending of $50 at Leung King Plaza and Butterfly Plaza. A total of 15 e-stamps are redeemable for one ‘Quick Dry Towel’ (1,200 pieces in total, available on a first-come, first-served basis while stock lasts).