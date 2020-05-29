Liquor ban in Cavite lifted beginning June 1. Karaoke? Still a ‘No’

MANILA, Philippines — The province-wide prohibition of alcoholic drinks in Cavite will be lifted beginning June 1, Governor Jonvic Remulla announced on Friday.

“Effective June 1, the liquor ban is officially lifted,” Remulla said in a Facebook post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remulla said only quarantine pass holders can buy liquor from stores. Selling of the product is allowed only from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

However, liquor consumption in public remains prohibited.

FEATURED STORIES

“Bawal ang inuman sa labas ng bahayan o plain sight ng persons of authority. Huwag na naman sabihin na ‘Bahay ko, pwede ko gawin ang gusto ko.’ Pag sa loob ng bahay ay wala kaming pakialam. Huwag lamang in public view,” said Remulla.

(Drinking session is not allowed outside the house or in plain sight of persons of authority. Don’t tell us you can do whatever you want in your houses. We don’t care if you drink inside your homes. Just don’t do it in public view.)

At the same time, karaoke in public and mass gatherings are still not allowed in the province, where general community quarantine (GCQ) has been enforced since May 16.

Curfew hours will remain in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m, according to Remulla.

RELATED STORY

Still no ‘chismis pass’, ‘pasyal pass’ when Cavite is placed on GCQ

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ