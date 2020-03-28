Liquor maker warns against rhum-bleach mix to fight virus

MANILA, Philippines — A local distillery has cautioned the public against mixing rhum with bleach and other cleaning agents and use it as a disinfectant to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Tanduay Distillers, Inc. has issued this advisory through a Facebook post amid a video circulating on social media claiming that combining liquor with bleach and hand sanitizer can be used as a disinfectant.

According to the liquor company, such concoction might even cause injury to people and damage to properties. It advised netizens and the general public to first verify any how-to videos it see on social media.

“On the contrary, this may cause serious harm, therefore should not be attempted. We implore the public, with regard to content distributed online, to exercise better judgment for everyone’s safety,” its advisory stated.

To date, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has surpassed the 800th mark, including 31 recoveries and 54 deaths.

