“LIST: 18 facts you need to know about Janine Berdin”

Happy birthday, Janine Berdin! The Millennial Kontesera just turned 18 this Tuesday, January 28. In honor of this special milestone, we listed down 18 facts you need to know about this legend-in-the-making!

1. Janine, whose real name is Patricia Janina Dusaran Berdin, was born and raised in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

2. She is the second eldest in a brood of four.

3. At age eight, she was discovered via the fourth season of “Star Circle Quest: Search for the Next Kiddie Superstars” in 2010, where she finished as the 4th female semi-finalist.

4. Speaking with Manila Times, Janine revealed that she failed to pass the look test, but was chosen as a replacement after a contestant backed out of the competition.

5. One year after the contest, she was endorsed to ABS-CBN’s talent pool Star Magic and soon participated in the agency’s many activities, including the 2012 Star Magic Games. Notably, she also appeared in the network’s official Christmas Station ID, “Kwento ng Pasko”, in the same year.

6. As a child star, Janine took on bit roles for shows such as “ Maalaala Mo Kaya ,” “ Wansapanataym ” and “Annaliza,” to name a few.

7. Somewhere along her acting career, she took a showbiz hiatus to finish her studies in Cebu, upon the request of her parents. But even while on break, Janine nurtured her love of singing by doing covers of her favorite songs with her ukulele, and uploaded them on YouTube.

8. Janine tried but failed to get into “ The Voice Kids ” Season 2 in 2015. She also auditioned for “ Tawag ng Tanghalan sa Showtime” Season 1 in 2016, but was met with no luck.

9. She heard about the auditions for “ Tawag ng Tanghalan ” Season 2 on the very day it was being held–and went for it. “Luckily, we were already in the area and my family even had to leave me behind since they had to go to Church. Ako nag-skip na because I had to wait in line for a long time as usual,” she recalled. “I passed all the rounds and after a month, they called me back and told me to go to Manila to compete in Showtime. Sa dinami-dami nang nangyaring rejections, dito pa ako sa pinaka-unexpected nakapasok!”

10. In the competition, which catapulted her to fame as its grand champion, Janine was introduced as “Cadets My Girl ng Cebu” after the production team learned that she was a Citizen Army Training (CAT) officer in school and was also under the Air Force Reserve Command (Fifth Air Reserve Center) of the Philippine Air Force.

11. Aside from paying for her siblings’ studies, part of her 2 million-cash prize went to the treatment of her grandmother, a breast cancer survivor, who needs to have regular dialysis after the process of chemotherapy had side effects on her kidney.

12. In July 2018, Janine signed a recording contract with TNT Records under Star Music and released her new carrier single, “Biyaya”.

13. She was part of the sold-out concert “ TNT All Star Showdown” as one of the headliners alongside Season 1 Grand Champion Noven Belleza, Finalist Sam Mangubat, and the TNT Boys. The show was held in July

2018 at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

14. During her first ABS-CBN Ball, Janine fulfilled her dreams of performing alongside her idols KZ Tandingan and Yeng Constantino. The trio delivered show-stopping renditions of Aretha Franklin’s hits.

15. Janine was confirmed as one of the regular performers on Sunday variety show “ ASAP Natin ‘To .”

16. In August 2019, Janine was launched as part of the girl group J.E.Z., together with “ The Voice Kids “ Season 2 champion Elha Nympha and “ Idol Philippines “ winner Zephanie Dimaranan. Their impromptu mash-up of OPM songs during their guesting on “ Gandang Gabi Vice “ earned more than nine million streams on YouTube.

17. By October, it was revealed that Janine had to take a month-long break from singing after she was discovered to have vocal nodules and was treated with steroids. She was eventually diagnosed with Cushing’s Syndrome as a side effect of her medication.

18. On “ Magandang Buhay “, Janine revealed that former IV of Spades vocalist Unique Salonga has been her longtime crush even before she joined “ Tawag ng Tanghalan .” In May 2019, her longtime wish to collaborate with the singer finally happened, when the duo shared the stage to perform the OPM hit “Mundo” live on “ It’s Showtime .”