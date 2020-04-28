LIST: Businesses allowed to operate in areas under ECQ and GCQ

MANILA, Philippines — As the government prepares to ease some restrictions in areas that are considered low-risk for the coronavirus transmission, a list of businesses allowed to operate under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and general community quarantine (GCQ) was released Tuesday.
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) recommended the reopening of several sectors in quarantine areas during an earlier meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in an online press conference.
As presented by the Palace official, the following businesses are allowed to operate in areas under ECQ and GCQ:
- Agriculture and fisheries and the entire value chain including manufacturing of feeds, fertilizers, and pesticides
- Manufacturing and processing plants of basic food products, essential products, medicines, and medical supplies including:
– All food
– Essential hygiene products such as soaps, detergents shampoo, conditioners, diapers, feminine hygiene products, tissue, wipes and toilet papers
– Disinfectants
– Medicines and vitamins
– Medical products such as PPEs, masks, gloves
– Pet food
- Hospitals and medical clinics
- Dental and EENT clinics (with strict health standards)
- Retail establishments (groceries, supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, public markets, pharmacies, and drug stores)
- Food preparations and water refilling stations
- Logistics service providers (cargo handling, warehousing, trucking, freight forwarding, and shipping line)
- Delivery services, whether or not e-commerce platform, in-house or outsourced, transporting only food, water, medicine, pet food, hardware products or other basic necessities
- Banks and capital markets, per section 5 of IATF Resolution No. 13 dated March 17, 2020
- Power, energy, water, IT and telecommunications supplies and facilities, waste disposal services and technical services to above utilities
- Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply
- Postal and courier activities
- Water collection, treatment, and supply
- Waste collection, treatment, and disposal activities (except materials recovery – junk shop)
- Sewerage (except emptying of septic tanks)
- Veterinary activities
- Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
- Repair of computers and personal household goods
- Services to buildings and landscape activities (except landscape care)
- Employment activities (manpower services for essential activities)
- Security and investigation activities
- Programming and broadcasting activities
- Rental and leasing activities (except for entertainment and mass gathering purposes)
- Accommodations used as quarantine facilities for OFW and overseas Filipinos, as well as temporary accommodation for essential industries such as healthcare facilities, banks, BPOs, exporters and other frontline service sectors
- Services to buildings and landscape activities
- Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas
- Gasoline stations
- Laundry shops (including self-service)
- Funeral services
- Export companies (with temporary accommodation and shuttle services
- Business process outsourcing companies (with temporary accommodation and shuttle services, work from home)
- Mining and quarrying
According to Roque, DTI also recommended the resumption of certain businesses in areas under GCQ but will remain prohibited in areas under ECQ. The said businesses are the following:
- Other manufacturing activities:
– Beverages
– Cement and steel
– Electrical machinery
– Wood products, furniture
– Non-metallic products
– Textile/wearing apparels
– Tobacco products
– Paper and paper products
– Rubber and plastic products
– Coke and refined petroleum products
– Other non-metallic mineral products
– Computer, electronic and optical products
– Electrical equipment
– Machinery and equipment
– Motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers
– Other transport equipment
- Malls and commercial centers (including hardware stores, clothing, and accessories and non-leisure stores)
- Barbershops, salons, spas, and other personal care industries (with strict health standards)
- Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
- Construction and Build, Build, Build
- Forestry and logging
- Publishing activities
- Motion picture, video and television program production, sound recording and music publishing activities
- Advertising and market research
- Real estate activities (except real estate buying and selling)
- Office administrative, office support and other business activities
- Legal and accounting
- Insurance, reinsurance, and pension funding except for compulsory social security
- Architecture and engineering activities, technical testing analysis
- Scientific and research development
- Other professional, scientific and technical activities
- Social work activities without accommodation
- Government office (frontline offices)
