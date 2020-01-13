LIST: Canceled Clark flights on Monday, January 13, 2020

MANILA, Philippines —A number of flights to and from Clark International Airport were cancelled on Monday due to the eruption of Taal Volcano.
Clark International Airport announced that the following flights are cancelled as of 8 a.m.:
Philippine Airlines
PR 493 ICN – CRK
PR 490 CRK – ICN
PR2688 CRK-BSO
PR2662 CRK-SWL
China Eastern Airlines
MU 5045 PVG – CRK
MU 5046 CRK – PVG
Xiamen Air
MF 8697 JJN – CRK
MF 8698 CRK – JJN
Air Asia
Z2921 CRK-MPH
Z2912 CRK-CGY
The following flights’ estimated time of arrival (eta) or estimated time of departure (etd) meanwhile, have been adjusted:
AirSWIFT
T6 208 CRK-ENI (etd 0840H)
Jin Air
LJ023 ICN-CRK (eta 1115H)
LJ024 CRK-ICN (eta 1215H)
LJ031 ICN-CRK (eta 1430H)
LJ032 CRK-ICN (etd 1530H)
Asiana Airlines
OZ707 ICN-CRK (eta 2030H)
OZ708 CRK-ICN (etd 2130H)
Jeju Air
7C4603 ICN-CRK (eta 1235H)
7C4604 CRK-ICN (etd 1325H)
Several domestic and international flights were earlier cancelled, according to the Manila International Airport Authority.
