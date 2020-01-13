LIST: Canceled Clark flights on Monday, January 13, 2020

MANILA, Philippines —A number of flights to and from Clark International Airport were cancelled on Monday due to the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Clark International Airport announced that the following flights are cancelled as of 8 a.m.:

ADVERTISEMENT

Philippine Airlines

PR 493 ICN – CRK

FEATURED STORIES

PR 490 CRK – ICN

PR2688 CRK-BSO

PR2662 CRK-SWL

China Eastern Airlines

MU 5045 PVG – CRK

MU 5046 CRK – PVG

Xiamen Air

ADVERTISEMENT

MF 8697 JJN – CRK

MF 8698 CRK – JJN

Air Asia

Z2921 CRK-MPH

Z2912 CRK-CGY

The following flights’ estimated time of arrival (eta) or estimated time of departure (etd) meanwhile, have been adjusted:

AirSWIFT

T6 208 CRK-ENI (etd 0840H)

Jin Air

LJ023 ICN-CRK (eta 1115H)

LJ024 CRK-ICN (eta 1215H)

LJ031 ICN-CRK (eta 1430H)

LJ032 CRK-ICN (etd 1530H)

Asiana Airlines

OZ707 ICN-CRK (eta 2030H)

OZ708 CRK-ICN (etd 2130H)

Jeju Air

7C4603 ICN-CRK (eta 1235H)

7C4604 CRK-ICN (etd 1325H)

Several domestic and international flights were earlier cancelled, according to the Manila International Airport Authority.

RELATED STORY:

GSG

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ