LIST: Canceled flights on Dec. 26
MANILA, Philippines â€” Several airlines have canceled local and international flights scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 26, due to the impact of Typhoon Ursula (international name: Phanfone).
Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines (PAL) and AirAsia canceled flights to and from Kalibo due to damage at the Kalibo airport leading to its closure.
Cebu Pacific
5J412 Cebu-Kalibo, Estimated Time of Departure (ETD) 11:55 pm
FEATURED STORIES
5J413 Kalibo-Cebu, ETD 12:20 pm
5J1811 Cebu-Kalibo, ETD 2:30 am
5J419 Kalibo-Cebu, ETD 3:50 am
Cebgo
DG6315 Manila-Kalibo, ETD 5:05 am
DG6316 Kalibo-Manila, ETD 7:00am
DG6313 Manila-Kalibo, ETD 1:00 pm
DG6314 Kalibo-Manila, ETD 3:25 pm
DG6317 Manila-Kalibo, ETD 5:20 pm
DG6318 Kalibo-Manila, ETD 7:40 pm
Cebu Pacific also canceled some flights set on Friday, Dec. 27:
5J180 Kalibo-Incheon, ETD 1:45 am
5J181 Incheon-Kalibo, ETD 6:55 am
Philippine Airlines
PR 399 Beijing â€“ Kalibo
PR 2969 Manila â€“ Kalibo
PR 2970 Kalibo â€“ Manila
PR 238 Kalibo â€“ Cebu
PR 2240 Cebu â€“ Kalibo
PR 2241 Kalibo â€“ Cebu
AirAsia
Z2 036 Kalibo â€“ Incheon
Z2 037 Incheon â€“ Kalibo
Z2 028 Kalibo â€“ Shanghai-Pudong
Z2 029 Shanghai-Pudong â€“ Kalibo
Z2 038 Kalibo â€“ Incheon
Z2 039 Incheon â€“ Kalibo
Z2 058 Kalibo â€“ Busan
Z2 059 Busan â€“ Kalibo
Z2 711 Manila â€“ Kalibo
Z2 712 Kalibo â€“ Manila
Z2 715 Manila â€“ Kalibo
Z2 716 Kalibo â€“ Manila
Z2 713 Manila â€“ Kalibo
Z2 714 Kalibo â€“ Manila
According to PAL, the Kalibo airport is expected to re-open by Friday, Dec. 27.
Ursula has slightly slowed down and its center is currently over the West Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said on Thursday.
It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within 48 hours.
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.