HomeTopNews Philippines

LIST: Canceled flights on Dec. 26

| December 25, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments

MANILA, Philippines â€” Several airlines have canceled local and international flights scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 26, due to the impact of Typhoon Ursula (international name: Phanfone).

ADVERTISEMENT

Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines (PAL) and AirAsia canceled flights to and from Kalibo due to damage at the Kalibo airport leading to its closure.

Cebu Pacific

5J412 Cebu-Kalibo, Estimated Time of Departure (ETD) 11:55 pm

FEATURED STORIES

5J413 Kalibo-Cebu, ETD 12:20 pm

5J1811 Cebu-Kalibo, ETD 2:30 am

5J419 Kalibo-Cebu, ETD 3:50 am

Cebgo

DG6315 Manila-Kalibo, ETD 5:05 am

DG6316 Kalibo-Manila, ETD 7:00am

DG6313 Manila-Kalibo, ETD 1:00 pm

ADVERTISEMENT

DG6314 Kalibo-Manila, ETD 3:25 pm

DG6317 Manila-Kalibo, ETD 5:20 pm

DG6318 Kalibo-Manila, ETD 7:40 pm

Cebu Pacific also canceled some flights set on Friday, Dec. 27:

5J180 Kalibo-Incheon, ETD 1:45 am

5J181 Incheon-Kalibo, ETD 6:55 am

Philippine Airlines

PR 399 Beijing â€“ Kalibo

PR 2969 Manila â€“ Kalibo

PR 2970 Kalibo â€“ Manila

PR 238 Kalibo â€“ Cebu

PR 2240 Cebu â€“ Kalibo

PR 2241 Kalibo â€“ Cebu

AirAsia

Z2 036 Kalibo â€“ Incheon

Z2 037 Incheon â€“ Kalibo

Z2 028 Kalibo â€“ Shanghai-Pudong

Z2 029 Shanghai-Pudong â€“ Kalibo

Z2 038 Kalibo â€“ Incheon

Z2 039 Incheon â€“ Kalibo

Z2 058 Kalibo â€“ Busan

Z2 059 Busan â€“ Kalibo

Z2 711 Manila â€“ Kalibo

Z2 712 Kalibo â€“ Manila

Z2 715 Manila â€“ Kalibo

Z2 716 Kalibo â€“ Manila

Z2 713 Manila â€“ Kalibo

Z2 714 Kalibo â€“ Manila

According to PAL, the Kalibo airport is expected to re-open by Friday, Dec. 27.

Ursula has slightly slowed down and its center is currently over the West Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said on Thursday.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within 48 hours.

Ursula slightly slows down, now over West PH Sea

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

About The Author

admin

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com