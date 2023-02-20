LIST: Canceled flights on February 20, 2023, due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines — Several domestic flights were canceled on Monday, February 20, due to inclement weather, the Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) said.
In an advisory posted on Facebook, the Miaa said the following flights were canceled as of 9 a.m.:
CebGo (DG)
- DG 6113 (Manila to Naga)
- DG 6114 (Naga to Manila)
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported earlier on Monday that the low-pressure area (LPA), shear line, and northeast monsoon or locally known as “amihan” will bring rain over parts of the Luzon region.
FEATURED STORIES
The LPA was last spotted 195 kilometers north of Legazpi City, the state weather service said, adding that thunderstorms may also be expected in Southern Luzon. —MJ Soriano, trainee
RELATED STORIES
LPA, northeast monsoon, shear line to cause rain over PH
Pagasa: Rain to persist over several parts of PH
KGA
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.