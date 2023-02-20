LIST: Canceled flights on February 20, 2023, due to bad weather

MANILA, Philippines — Several domestic flights were canceled on Monday, February 20, due to inclement weather, the Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) said.

In an advisory posted on Facebook, the Miaa said the following flights were canceled as of 9 a.m.:

CebGo (DG)

DG 6113 (Manila to Naga)

DG 6114 (Naga to Manila)

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported earlier on Monday that the low-pressure area (LPA), shear line, and northeast monsoon or locally known as “amihan” will bring rain over parts of the Luzon region.

The LPA was last spotted 195 kilometers north of Legazpi City, the state weather service said, adding that thunderstorms may also be expected in Southern Luzon. —MJ Soriano, trainee

