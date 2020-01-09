Trending Now

LIST: Canceled flights on Jan. 9, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Airport authorities have canceled several domestic flights scheduled on Thursday as inclement weather prevailed in some parts of the country.

The Manila International Airport Authority announced on Thursday the cancellation of the following flights:

Cebu Pacific
5J 196 Manila-Cauayan
5 J 197 Cauayan-Manila

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over Caraga, Davao region, Eastern Visayas, and Bicol Region due to the easterlies, the weather bureau said.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora and Quezon province.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains brought about by the northeast monsoon.

