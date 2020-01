LIST: Canceled flights on January 14, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Over thirty domestic and international flights were canceled on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 due to the volcanic ash from Taal Volcano’s eruption.

In an advisory, the Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) said the following flights are canceled as of 5 a.m. Tuesday:

Philippine Airlines

PR115 SAN FRANCISCO – MANILA

PR117 VANCOUVER – MANILA

PR103 LOS ANGELES – MANILA

PR105 SAN FRANCISO – MANILA

PR219 AUCKLAND – MANILA

PR127 JFK – MNL

Malaysia Airlines

MH805 MANILA – KUALA LUMPUR

Oman Air

WY844 MANILA – MUSCAT



PAL Express

2P2921/22 MANILA – LEGAZPI – MANILA

2P2813/814 MANILA – DAVAO – MANILA

2P2859/860 MANILA – CEBU – MANILA

Air Asia

AK584/85 KUALA LUMPUR – MANILA – KUALA LUMPUR

Z2288 DPS – MNL

Z2232 DMK – MNL

Z2129 TAIPEI – MANILA

Z2808/09 SZX – MNL – SZX

Z2139 GUANGZHOU – MANILA

Cebu Pacific

5J804 SINGAPORE – MANILA

5J378 CAGAYAN – MANILA

5J386 CAGAYAN – MANILA

5J563/564 MANILA – CEBU -MANILA

5J383/384 MANILA – CAGAYAN – MANILA

5J649/650 MANILA – TACLOBAN – MANILA

Air Asia

Z2316 ILOILO – MANILA

Z2757/58 MANILA – CEBU – MANILA

Z2762 CEBU – MANILA

Z2625/626 MANILA – DAVAO – MANILA

Z2616 DAVAO – MANILA

Z2774 CEBU – MANILA

Z2622 DAVAO – MANILA

Z28788/8789 MANILA- CEBU-MANILA

Z2755 MANILA – CEBU

Z2318 ILOILO – MANILA

Z2322/323 MANILA – TACLOBAN – MANILA

Z2689/690 MANILA-CAGAYAN-MANILA

Z2306/307 MANILA-ILOILO-MANILA

Refresh page for updates. #

