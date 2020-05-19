LIST: Cities in NCR lift ban on alcoholic drinks amid MECQ

MANILA, Philippines — Anxious residents and small businesses can now rejoice as some Metro Manila cities have passed ordinances that lifted the liquor ban during the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Mayors in their respective cities decided to lift the temporary ban of liquor to help businesses cope with the economic effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

The following cities lifted the ban on sale and delivery of alcoholic beverages but orders drinking of liquor should be inside houses:

Pasay

Marikina

Quezon City

Caloocan

San Juan

Mandaluyong

In Parañaque, the sale and consumption of booze are still banned until May 31. Meanwhile, Pasig, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Valenzuela and Malabon are expected to extend their alcoholic drink ban until May 31, which is the last day of the MECQ.

To recall, cities in the National Capital Region, except Makati and Taguig, prohibited the sale, delivery and consumption of alcoholic drinks during the enhanced community quarantine to avoid mass gathering which can prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

In Isabela, the ban on alcoholic drinks was removed but required that liquor must be consumed at home.

