LIST: DPWH to repair Edsa, QC roads this weekend

MANILA, Philippines—The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be conducting reblocking and repairs along Edsa and other major Metro Manila thoroughfares over the weekend.

The road works will start at 11 p.m. Friday (Feb. 7) up to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 10), the DPWH said in a statement.

The following roads will be affected by the roadworks:

Southbound:

-A. Bonifacio Ave. Cloverleaf to 11th Ave. (1st lane from the sidewalk)

-Edsa Bulakan St. to West Ave. (3rd lane from the sidewalk)

-Edsa approach BP Tuazon flyover to approach A. Boni Serrano flyover (2nd lane from MRT Line)

Westbound:

-General Luis St. Samote St. to SB Road

-Elliptical Road from Kalayaan Ave to Maharlika St. (6th lane from the outer sidewalk)

Northbound:

-Edsa QC after Aurora Blvd. to New York St. (3rd lane from the sidewalk)

All affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, February 10.

Meanwhile, Pasig Boulevard near the Total gasoline station (second lane from the sidewalk) will be closed by 10 p.m. tonight and will be passable by 4 a.m. on Monday. This is to give way to the construction of Manila Water’s main sewer network.

The DPWH has advised motorists to avoid the said areas and to use alternate routes instead.