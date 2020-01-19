LIST: Jan. 20 class suspensions due to Taal Volcano eruption

MANILA, Philippines – Classes in some areas affected by the ongoing Taal Volcano eruption remain suspended on Monday, Jan. 20.

As of this posting, Batangas has declared the suspension of classes in all levels, public and private, suspended on Monday.

As of Sunday evening, Taal Volcano remained at Alert Level 4, which means that despite its generally weaker activities, an explosive eruption was still possible within hours to days.

