LIST: July 14 canceled flights due to Tropical Depression Dodong

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) said several flights were canceled Friday, July 14, due to bad weather caused by Tropical Depression Dodong.
According to Miaa, the following flights were canceled as of 10:35 a.m.:
Cebu Pacific
5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
FEATURED STORIES
5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
The state weather bureau said Dodong was last seen in the vicinity of Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 75 kph. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was consequently hoisted over 12 areas due to this weather disturbance, namely:
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Abra
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Northern portion of Pangasinan
The state weather bureau warned that flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely to happen in areas under Signal No. 1.
READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions for July 14 due to Tropical Depression Dodong
Dodong was a low pressure area that intensified into a tropical depression early Friday morning.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Dodong is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility over the weekend.
kga
Click here for more weather related news.
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.