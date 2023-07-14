LIST: July 14 canceled flights due to Tropical Depression Dodong

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) said several flights were canceled Friday, July 14, due to bad weather caused by Tropical Depression Dodong.

According to Miaa, the following flights were canceled as of 10:35 a.m.:

Cebu Pacific

5J 504/505 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

The state weather bureau said Dodong was last seen in the vicinity of Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 75 kph. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was consequently hoisted over 12 areas due to this weather disturbance, namely:

Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Northern portion of Pangasinan

The state weather bureau warned that flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely to happen in areas under Signal No. 1.

READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions for July 14 due to Tropical Depression Dodong

Dodong was a low pressure area that intensified into a tropical depression early Friday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Dodong is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility over the weekend.

