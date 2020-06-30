LIST: Quarantine status of provinces, cities in PH until July 15

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Tuesday night new quarantine levels that would be in effect nationwide from July 1 to 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enhanced community quarantine

General community quarantine

LUZON

Metro Manila

Benguet province, except Baguio City

Cavite province

Rizal province

VISAYAS

Leyte, except Tacloban

Southern Leyte

Ormoc in Leyte

Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Talisay, Minglanilla, and Consolacion in Cebu province

Modified general community quarantine (with strict local action)

LUZON

Abra

Ifugao

Kalinga

Ilocos Norte

La Union

Pangasinan

Cagayan

Isabela

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga, including Angeles City

Batangas

Laguna

Quezon, including Lucena City

Palawan, including Puerto Princesa City

Albay

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur, including Naga City

VISAYAS

Capiz

Iloilo, including Iloilo City

Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City

Negros Oriental

Cebu, except Talisay, Minglanilla, and Consolacion

Bohol

Tacloban City in Leyte

Western Samar

MINDANAO

Zamboanga del Sur, including Zamboanga City

Bukidnon

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental, including Cagayan de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur, including Davao City

Davao de Oro

Cotabato

South Cotabato

Agusan del Norte, including Butuan City

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

Low-risk MGCQ

Rest of the Philippines

