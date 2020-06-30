Trending Now

LIST: Quarantine status of provinces, cities in PH until July 15

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Tuesday night new quarantine levels that would be in effect nationwide from July 1 to 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enhanced community quarantine

General community quarantine

LUZON

  • Metro Manila
  • Benguet province, except Baguio City
  • Cavite province
  • Rizal province

VISAYAS

  • Leyte, except Tacloban
  • Southern Leyte
  • Ormoc in Leyte
  • Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Talisay, Minglanilla, and Consolacion in Cebu province

Modified general community quarantine (with strict local action)

LUZON

  • Abra
  • Ifugao
  • Kalinga
  • Ilocos Norte
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • Cagayan
  • Isabela
  • Bataan
  • Bulacan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Pampanga, including Angeles City
  • Batangas
  • Laguna
  • Quezon, including Lucena City
  • Palawan, including Puerto Princesa City
  • Albay
  • Camarines Norte
  • Camarines Sur, including Naga City

VISAYAS

  • Capiz
  • Iloilo, including Iloilo City
  • Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City
  • Negros Oriental
  • Cebu, except Talisay, Minglanilla, and Consolacion
  • Bohol
  • Tacloban City in Leyte
  • Western Samar

MINDANAO

  • Zamboanga del Sur, including Zamboanga City
  • Bukidnon
  • Misamis Occidental
  • Misamis Oriental, including Cagayan de Oro
  • Davao del Norte
  • Davao del Sur, including Davao City
  • Davao de Oro
  • Cotabato
  • South Cotabato
  • Agusan del Norte, including Butuan City
  • Lanao del Sur
  • Maguindanao

Low-risk MGCQ

  • Rest of the Philippines

/atm

