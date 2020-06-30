LIST: Quarantine status of provinces, cities in PH until July 15

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Tuesday night new quarantine levels that would be in effect nationwide from July 1 to 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enhanced community quarantine
General community quarantine
LUZON
- Metro Manila
- Benguet province, except Baguio City
- Cavite province
- Rizal province
VISAYAS
- Leyte, except Tacloban
- Southern Leyte
- Ormoc in Leyte
- Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Talisay, Minglanilla, and Consolacion in Cebu province
Modified general community quarantine (with strict local action)
LUZON
- Abra
- Ifugao
- Kalinga
- Ilocos Norte
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Pampanga, including Angeles City
- Batangas
- Laguna
- Quezon, including Lucena City
- Palawan, including Puerto Princesa City
- Albay
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur, including Naga City
VISAYAS
- Capiz
- Iloilo, including Iloilo City
- Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City
- Negros Oriental
- Cebu, except Talisay, Minglanilla, and Consolacion
- Bohol
- Tacloban City in Leyte
- Western Samar
MINDANAO
- Zamboanga del Sur, including Zamboanga City
- Bukidnon
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental, including Cagayan de Oro
- Davao del Norte
- Davao del Sur, including Davao City
- Davao de Oro
- Cotabato
- South Cotabato
- Agusan del Norte, including Butuan City
- Lanao del Sur
- Maguindanao
Low-risk MGCQ
- Rest of the Philippines
