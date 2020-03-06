LIST: Road reblocking in Metro Manila from March 6 to 9

MANILA, Philippines — Road reblocking and repairs will happen in several roads in Metro Manila this weekend, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced Friday.

DPWH said the road reblocking will start on Friday night, March 6, until Monday morning, March 9 following the approval of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Danilo Lim.

The road reblocking will cover the following:

SOUTHBOUND

A. Bonifacio Ave. Sgt. Rivera St. to Bansalangin St. (1st lane from sidewalk)

EDSA Guzent to Bansalangin St. (3rd lane from sidewalk)

EDSA approach BP Tuazon flyover to approach A. Boni Serrano flyover (4th lane from MRT Line)

WESTBOUND

General Luis St. near SB Road

Congressional Ave. Ext., Tandang Sora Ave. (1st lane from center island)

Elliptical Road cor. Maharlika St. (9th lane from outer sidewalk)

NORTHBOUND

EDSA QC after Aurora Blvd. to New York St. (3rd lane from sidewalk)

DPWH said the roads will be passable by Monday at 5 a.m.

One lane along Julia Vargas, Ugong C-5, C. Raymundo, and Pasig Boulevard will also be closed by Friday night at 10 p.m.

DPWH said the closure was due to the construction of Manila Water’s main sewer network.

The affected roads will be passable by 4 a.m. on Monday.

