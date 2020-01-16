“LISTEN: 5 song covers of Marcelito Pomoy you need to hear”

Hear and be impressed by some of the best song covers of international sensation Marcelito Pomoy.

Marcelito Pomoy is once again the talk of the town after raising the Philippine flag on reality talent show “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”, having earned a standing ovation and four “yes” votes from the judges to advance to the semi-finals round of the competition for his incredible rendition of Celine Dion an Andrea Bocelli’s “The Prayer”. However, this isn’t the first time that the 35-year-old Caviteno impressed the world with his distinctly golden voice. Below, a list of some of his best song covers that you definitely need to hear.

Beauty and the Beast by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson

[embedded content]

Power of Love by Jennifer Rush

[embedded content]

Narito Ako by Regine Velasquez

[embedded content]

Hanggang Ngayon by Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid

[embedded content]

Let the Love Begin by Jimmy Demers and Carol Sue Hill

[embedded content]