Listen: Ali Barter & Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson Release Isolation Love Song

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on March 22, 2020
Ali Barter and Oscar Dawson of Holy Holy are among several Aussie musicians in mandatory coronavirus isolation after returning from overseas tours recently.
Rather than whittle away the time, Barter & Dawson (currently dating) decided to use the time wisely to make some music, after being issued a challenge by triple j’s Lewis Hobba & Michael Hing.
Chatting with the triple j Drive duo last week via Skype, Hobba & Hing set them a challenge.
““We were hoping since you guys are together and maybe bored (I don’t know)… we thought we would set you a challenge to do a song in 24 hours in isolation, using suggestions from the audience,” said Hobba.
“…cabin fever has set in nationally,” added Hing.
So after keeping an eye on the text and phone line, the following criteria was decided upon for the song. It had to contain:
- IBS
- ASMR
- Call And Response
- A song about a couple on the rocks
- A guitar solo
- A “standard sandwich”
- Masturbation
The result was catchy, indie-pop tune called ‘Four Days’. We’re sure hoping this isn’t the last we hear from the loved-up musos as they hang together in their isolated beach house.
“It’s a bit ridiculous and there’s a backstory to it,” said Dawson on Instagram.
“Also, it isn’t a Holy Holy song as such, just a fun thing we did together. hopefully it lifts your spirits. ”
Dawson also said that the tune will be on streaming services soon!
Listen to ‘Four Days’ by Ali Barter and Oscar Dawson below:
<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>
How you can support the Aussie music industry
Donate to Support Act here
Support local artists through Bandcamp
Find more ways through I Lost My Gig
Create your Lockdown Get Down Playlist
Buy your fave artists’ merch or music
Buy your fave music photographers’ prints or head here
Subscribe to artists’ Youtubes or Patreons
Share your favourite songs with new audiences
Save your money for when the events return