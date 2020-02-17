“LISTEN: Billie Eilish releases new James Bond theme”

American breakthrough singer Billie Eilish released on Thursday her much-anticipated official theme song for the upcoming James Bond Film “No Time To Die.”

Four minutes long, the ballad, a haunting song of betrayal and despair, was co-written by the teen star’s creative collaborator and brother Finneas O’Connell, with musical arrangement by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley. The track, released by Billie’s label Interscope Records/Darkroom, also features veteran British musician and former Smiths legend Johnny Marr on guitar.

Billie, who turned 18 last December, is the youngest artist to record a James Bond theme song to date.

In “No Time to Die”, the 25th title in the James Bond movie franchise, Daniel Craig resumes his role as the British secret agent for a fifth and final time. Rami Malek, who recently won best actor Oscar for his performance as Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” plays the villain.

Billie is slated to perform the world premiere of the new track, also titled “No Time To Die,” on Tuesday’s Brit Awards in London alongside Finneas, Hans, and Johnny. She had been expected to debut the song at the Oscar Awards show last Sunday, but she sang the Beatles’ “Yesterday” during the telecast’s in a memoriam segment instead.

