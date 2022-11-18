LISTEN: Canberra Hip-Hop Artist Ike(from)Pluto Unleashes New Single ‘BRICKY SUNSHINE’

Ngunnawal/Canberra-based hip-hop artist Ike(from)Pluto has returned with his latest coursing single ‘BRICKY SUNSHINE’, which he remarkably wrote, performed, produced, mixed and mastered himself.

A fiery two-minute narrative bursting with lyrical prowess and melodious venom, ‘BRICKY SUNSHINE’ was the water drop that burst a dam of writer’s block the artist had been battling for almost a year.

WATCH: Ike(from)Pluto – ‘BRICKY SUNSHINE’

[embedded content]

“After finishing my demo tape (like it’s) stolen in July 2021, Ngunnawa/Canberra went into lockdown which completely derailed my creativity as I had a bad case of COVID, and then had no access to my normal routine of work, exercise, and socialising,” the artist explained in a press statement.

“The theme of ‘BRICKY SUNSHINE’ is seeing the light that breaks through the cracks in the wall, rather than at the end of the tunnel. Life always has little gems for me even in the worst of times, so I try to focus on those rather than the destination or what I don’t have. The track itself is an exuberant delivery of bars about my obstacles and how I cope with them, dripping with thugged-out swagger from start to finish, almost a rapper’s gallows laugh.”

To celebrate the release, Ike will play a hometown headline show in Ngunnawal/Canberra, gracing the stages at Gorman Arts Centre on Saturday, 26th November.

You can stream the official music video for ‘BRICKY SUNSHINE’ above.

