“LISTEN: Fil-Am singer Nicole Scherzinger records own rendition of ‘Pangako’”

Nicole Scherzinger collaborated with Troy Laureta to record the hit OPM song.

Filipino-American singer and The Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger recorded her own rendition of the OPM hit song “Pangako.”

The singer collaborated with Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta for the said recording of the song.

The new version of “Pangako” is part of Troy’s album Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective, which is co-produced by ABS-CBN Music International.

Nicole took to social media to express her elation about the project.

“I really hope that this collaboration makes my Filipino fans proud! I’ve always wanted to honor my heritage and when my music director and dear friend @troylaureta came to me with this project it felt like the perfect opportunity!” she said.

[embedded content]

According to Nicole, this is her first time singing in Tagalog.

“This was my first time singing in Tagalog (Thank u so much @cheesyfbaby sis for all your help!) and I hope you all enjoy it as much as I loved singing it from all my heart to yours. Pangako means promise and it’s available now on all streaming platforms,” Nicole relayed.

Meanwhile, Troy remarked he wants to give back to the Filipino community through this collaboration.

“I’m really blessed to do a lot of stuff around the world and work with so many cool, dope people. But it is so important for me as a musician to give back to my community as much energy, time, and effort I have given so many artists around the world,” Troy said in a story published by ABS-CBN News.

“Pangako” was written by singer-composer Ogie Alcasid and popularized by Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez.