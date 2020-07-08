“LISTEN: Gloc-9’s new song ‘Ahon’ in collaboration with Bugoy Drilon”

Rapper Gloc-9 has joined forces with R&B singer Bugoy Drilon on his new song titled “Ahon.”

The new tune was written by Gloc-9 or Aristotle Pollisco in real life. It aims to encourage everyone to rise up and be strong against all difficulties.

“Kung hirap ka na sa buhay. Kung tulig ka na sa ingay. Kung lublob ka na sa kawalan ng pag asa. Laban lang mga kababayan! Bumangon ka,” Gloc-9 wrote in an Instagram post.

“Ahon” marks the first time that Gloc-9 and Bugoy collaborated on a musical project.

Watch the official lyric video of “Ahon,” released on Tuesday, July 7, via Gloc-9’s official YouTube account, below.

[embedded content]

As of writing, the lyric video of “Ahon” has earned more than 78,000 views.

Aside from Bugoy, Gloc-9 also recently teamed up with rocker Raymund Marasigan to release a new song, “Gera Gera”, while under the coronavirus quarantine.

Last June 27, the “Simpleng Tao” hitmaker was among the guest performers in Earth Jam Sessions, the first online edition of the Earth Day Jam, which has been held live annually for two decades.

It’s an initiative founded by Earth Day Jam Foundation head Lou Bonnevie. The event aims to raise funds for the foundation’s ongoing campaign, which includes songwriting contests, art lessons, tree planting and other music jam sessions.

Before performing his hit song “Hoy”, about the remarkable resilience of Filipinos, Gloc-9 was quoted as saying: “Sa lahat ng nangyayari ngayon sa buong mundo, ang pinakamaganda na sigurong magagawa natin para sa sarili natin, para sa ating mga mahal sa buhay din ay huwag na huwag tayong mawawalan ng pag-asa.”