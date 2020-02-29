“LISTEN: Juan Karlos, Gloc-9’s tragic OFW song ‘Sampaguita’”

“Sampaguita” bears the trademark of Gloc-9 who is known to produce socially-relevant hits, while Juan Karlos hits it up with his powerful vocals.

It’s sure to be another OPM hit for singer Juan Karlos and rapper Gloc-9 as they finally released the song that they have been working on, titled “Sampaguita.”

Revolving around the story of a certain overseas Filipino worker, the song narrates how he has to make sacrifices for being away from his family, only for an unexpected twist to happen when it was his time to return.

Heartbreakingly real, “Sampaguita” bears the trademark of Gloc-9 who is known to produce hits that mirror life’s harsh realities like “Magda,” “Sirena,” and “Walang Natira.” And of course, Juan Karlos, who has shown powerful vocals in his hit single “Buwan,” did not fail to deliver likewise in this one.

It was last February 11 when Juan Karlos teased that he has been “cooking” something up with Gloc-9.

He has also been vocal in past interviews of his interest to collaborate with the rap icon for his new album.