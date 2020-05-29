“LISTEN: Lady Gaga releases new album — and Blackpink is part of it”

Lady Gaga’s collaboration with Blackpink has arrived.

Pop superstar Lady Gaga has finally released her latest album “Chromatica” — and it features no less than South Korean group Blackpink.

Released hours ahead of the scheduled release date of Lady Gaga’s new album, “Sour Candy” is only one of the three songs the pop royalty has in her new album including the ones with Ariana Grande titled “Rain On Me” and “Sine From Above” with Elton John.

[embedded content]

Listen to the rest of tracks from Lady Gaga’s 16-track album below:

As of writing, the release for the official music video for Lady Gaga and Blackpink’s collaboration has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Blackpink, who will mark their comeback in September, will feature ten songs from the album. Some tracks will be released prior to the actual release date.