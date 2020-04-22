“LISTEN: Ogie Alcasid inspires with new praise and worship song”

Ogie Alcasid has released a new praise and worship song that aims to highlight faith and uplift everyone’s spirits amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Released Friday, April 17, the song, titled “Live for Jesus”, features his wife Regine Velasquez, Jaya, and the latter’s partner, Gary Gotidoc.

“It is my hope and prayed that this song inspires us to keep believing that despite the crisis, we will survive this,” said Ogie, who took inspiration from the Bible verse 2 Corinthians 12:9 in composing the song.

“Jesus is our answer. It is also during these times that we are weak when our savior is strongest. How His grace is sufficient for us,” added the singer-songwriter.

Along with the song came the lyric video of “Live for Jesus” produced by Star Music.

Listen to the song below:

[embedded content]