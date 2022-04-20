Listen Out Announces 2022 Dates And Cities

After teasing their return earlier this month, the crew behind Listen Out have confirmed its dates and cities for the 2022 festival tour.

The full line up is dropping via triple j next Tuesday (April 26) and the goss is that Listen Out is coming back with a *bang*. We’re talking a whole stack of international artists alongside some of Australia’s best talent from the realms of indie, hip hop, electronic and more.

But that’s for next week. In the meantime, we’re stoked to see that Listen Out will be returning to venues around the country in September and October. Adelaide isn’t missing out either, with the 2022 edition of Listen In coming to South Australia in October.

Check out this teaser video below.

[embedded content]

The full Listen Out and Listen In lineups will be revealed from 8am AEST next Tuesday 26 April – ticket info will drop then as well. For more info, head to the Listen Out website.